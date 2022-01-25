Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $8.21 Million Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SONY. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $17,214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $7,116,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $1,859,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $79,780,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $14,408,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

NYSE:SONY opened at $110.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.49.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.