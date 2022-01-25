Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 141,027 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 141,027 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,426,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,770,000 after acquiring an additional 452,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 32.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,530,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,903,000 after purchasing an additional 697,241 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,801,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,799,000 after purchasing an additional 848,426 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,887,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,898 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQC opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -128.64 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EQC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

