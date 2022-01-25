Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 34,510 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,510 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $12,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Xylem by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Xylem by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XYL opened at $107.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.10. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.63 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,643 shares of company stock worth $7,766,221 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.30.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

