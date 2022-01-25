Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,607 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,284,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 26,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $197.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.36 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.36.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.82 per share, with a total value of $1,005,788.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

