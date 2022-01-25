Oppenheimer Comments on Cigna Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cigna in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $20.36 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $20.39.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.83.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $236.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 47.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Cigna by 140.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 53,117 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cigna by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,750,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

