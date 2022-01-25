Oppenheimer Comments on Etsy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.43.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $154.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. Etsy has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total transaction of $2,886,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,331 shares of company stock worth $58,127,340 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

