Orange County Bancorp Inc’s (NASDAQ:OBT) Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 1st

Orange County Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:OBT) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 1st. Orange County Bancorp had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $33,500,000 based on an initial share price of $33.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OBT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Orange County Bancorp stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Orange County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $18.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $4,320,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $3,163,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $5,354,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 39.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

