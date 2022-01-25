Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002687 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $257.68 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00050318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,468.85 or 0.06666578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00055627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,131.25 or 1.00264622 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00049240 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 258,978,633 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

