Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $3.76

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.88. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 278 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $973.07 million and a PE ratio of -35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 569.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter worth $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter worth $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 32.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 14.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.