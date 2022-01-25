Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $10.00. The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 20115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OUST. Barclays assumed coverage on Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Get Ouster alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 89,661 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $562,174.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,574 shares of company stock worth $1,871,520.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 220.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 15,859 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.