Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its target price decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 131.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OSTK. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.29.

Shares of OSTK opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $477,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,925,448. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Overstock.com by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after acquiring an additional 42,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

