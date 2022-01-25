Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $14,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,959 shares of company stock worth $1,490,180. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OC opened at $92.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $75.44 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.24.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

