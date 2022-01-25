Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

OBD opened at GBX 28 ($0.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.10 million and a PE ratio of -4.83. Oxford BioDynamics has a twelve month low of GBX 28 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.69). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53.

Get Oxford BioDynamics alerts:

In related news, insider Matthew Wakefield acquired 31,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £10,291.71 ($13,885.20). Also, insider Paul Stockdale acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £5,040 ($6,799.78). Insiders have acquired 142,658 shares of company stock worth $5,710,953 over the last ninety days.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.