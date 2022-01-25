Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 207 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $44,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.57.

NYSE:BA opened at $200.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.15. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

