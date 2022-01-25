Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 552.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $192.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.28. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

