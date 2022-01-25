Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,802 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

HON stock opened at $201.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $138.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

