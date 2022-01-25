Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $120,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after acquiring an additional 31,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $64.98 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.04 and a 200-day moving average of $110.61.

