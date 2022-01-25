Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $242,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 22.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135,727 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,093,000 after acquiring an additional 54,953 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,827,000 after acquiring an additional 81,356 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,886,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $173.69 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

