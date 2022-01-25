Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Takes $32,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBCA opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.90. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $52.88 and a 52-week high of $69.49.

