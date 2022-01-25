Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect Oxford Lane Capital to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 247.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 122,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 153.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

