Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,468 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $2,480,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 146,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $201,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.16 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.07. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARTNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Artesian Resources in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

