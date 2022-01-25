Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 179,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 38,739 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,581,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,823,000 after purchasing an additional 166,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth $2,478,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNB opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.24 and a beta of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

