Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,895 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

MSGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE MSGE opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.47. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $121.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

