Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,659 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 929,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 211,256 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iQIYI by 38.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after buying an additional 4,508,872 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 235,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 58,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iQIYI by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after buying an additional 7,957,425 shares during the period. 30.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQ stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. iQIYI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.87.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

