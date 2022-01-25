PANTHEON X Market Cap Hits $1.26 Million (XPN)

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PANTHEON X has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $76,329.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PANTHEON X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00042253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006042 BTC.

PANTHEON X Coin Profile

PANTHEON X is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. The official website for PANTHEON X is pantheonx.io . The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X . PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

PANTHEON X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANTHEON X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PANTHEON X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PANTHEON X using one of the exchanges listed above.

