Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%.

PRK traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $136.34. The company had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,730. Park National has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $145.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Park National by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park National by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Park National by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 51.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

