ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0696 on Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $1,395.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00097332 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,522.54 or 0.99997356 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021433 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00029731 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.08 or 0.00443780 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.