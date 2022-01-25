Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.11 and last traded at $40.11. 400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The company has a market cap of $43.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a positive return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Paul Mueller’s payout ratio is currently -12.45%.

Paul Mueller Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

Paul Mueller Co engages in the provision of equipment used in a variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, Transportation, and Other and Corporate. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment includes standard products that are built to stock and are available for sale from inventory.

