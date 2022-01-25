Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $655.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $497.36.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $326.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.30 and a 200-day moving average of $450.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $298.23 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.37, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,503,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

