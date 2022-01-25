Pearl River Capital LLC Has $212,000 Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M grew its position in United Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 15,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 18,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,239,000 after acquiring an additional 152,287 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,009,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,133,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total transaction of $654,894.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $1,233,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,126 shares of company stock worth $12,634,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

UTHR opened at $202.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.13. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

