Pearl River Capital LLC Has $223,000 Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter worth $94,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in LHC Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.70.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $125.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.29.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

