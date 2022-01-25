Pearl River Capital LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 71.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 23.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.4% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 405,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% in the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNH stock opened at $87.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

