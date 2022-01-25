Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 48.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 428.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 10.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Shares of NARI opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 270.79 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average is $84.19. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $2,821,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,222 shares of company stock worth $14,558,988. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

