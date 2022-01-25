Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Aptiv by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $139.89 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

