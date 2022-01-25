Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

