Pearl River Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $229,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNO opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

