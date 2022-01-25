Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 500 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after buying an additional 712,117 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,660,000 after buying an additional 441,802 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,239,000 after buying an additional 152,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 924.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after buying an additional 145,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $202.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.09 and a 200-day moving average of $198.13.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $1,207,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,634,066. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

