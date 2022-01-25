Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $166.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average is $77.90. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $838,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,027 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,740 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

