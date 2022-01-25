Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.
Truist Financial cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.35.
NASDAQ:PENN opened at $42.40 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.30.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
