Peony Price Tops $0.20 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $21.18 million and $60,702.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00029210 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 105,394,294 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

