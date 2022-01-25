People s United Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,894,000 after buying an additional 585,980 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $123,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $290.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.63 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.19. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,865 shares of company stock worth $6,175,007 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.68.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.