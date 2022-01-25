People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 889,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 30,287 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,493,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 202,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 70,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.87. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

