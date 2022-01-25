People s United Financial Inc. Grows Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW opened at $494.05 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.23 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $501.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.19. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.58.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

