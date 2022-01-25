People s United Financial Inc. Has $408,000 Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

JWN stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.75, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

