People s United Financial Inc. Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Humana by 411.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 4,267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM stock opened at $379.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $430.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.60.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

