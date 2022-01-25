People s United Financial Inc. Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $499,954.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

