People s United Financial Inc. Has $690,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in Kroger by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Kroger by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,277,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,548,000 after purchasing an additional 884,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,422,000 after buying an additional 982,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3,755.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 133,614 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

