People s United Financial Inc. Takes Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Tobam boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 178.4% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 184,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 118,215 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $3,664,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $11,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.51.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

