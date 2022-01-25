Perpetual Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $444.55 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $444.55 million and approximately $34.22 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $5.97 or 0.00016124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,475,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading

