PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of PETS opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 118.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 197.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 19.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PETS. Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PetMed Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.